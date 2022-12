Not Available

This is a cinematic pilgrimage by two young Turkish directors to their biggest source of inspiration, Ingmar Bergman. Their desire to approach even further to Bergman and to his work leads them to make this journey from their hometown Istanbul to Sweden, the land of Bergman. Their journey passes through not only to Stockholm, Uppsala, Dalarna, Gotland and of course Faro, but will also be an inner journey to their own selves.