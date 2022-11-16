Viaje de novios

Not Available

Specialized in arranging weddings, Federico arranges marriage by proxy between Ana and Juan, two friends of his who do not know each other. Juan arrives by plane to Spain after spending ten years of safari in Africa, hoping to meet his wife, who arrives the same day from Buenos Aires. At the airport, Fernando receives him and they go to the bar to wait for Ana. But everything starts badly, because during the wait Juan drinks too much and gets drunk. When Ana arrives, she is displeased to meet her husband in such condition. Then Fernando takes them to a hotel for newlyweds where they meet other happy couples and where a peculiar honeymoon begins.