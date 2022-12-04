Vichitra Prema

Not Available

The film begins on, two soulmates Seetapathi (Subbaraya Sarma) & Major Pratapa Rao (Abhishith Varma) fixing up their children, Sivudu (Rajendra Prasad) & Parvati's (Amurtha) alliance in their childhood. But unfortunately, the children grows up with rivalry, so, the elders separate them. After 10 years, they meet unknowingly and an incident makes Parvati misunderstand Sivudu as a thief. Eventually, the elders arrange their get-together, Here they truly fall in love when both the elders burst out and forcibly arrange the children's marriages with unknown people. At last, Sivudu brings out the truth and reunites the elders. Finally, the movie ends on a happy note with the marriage of Sivudu & Parvati.