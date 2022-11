Not Available

Follow the hyper erotic, groovy-to-the-max adventures of a lovely, statuesque blonde go-go dancer who takes Munich by storm and is worshipped by older rich male socialites and politicians. Attracted only to her suitor's bank accounts, the girl quickly becomes bored and finds excitement in a younger, virile man until he swiftly transforms into a money hungry beast like the rest! Shot in sexy, moody black and white and musically scored with avant-garde jazz and fuzz tone guitar.