Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods

Not Available

When does the little Vicky finally a real Viking? This question can his father Halvar no rest. But when the terrible Sven kidnapped the chief of Flake, has to prove himself unexpectedly Vicky: As deputy chief, he leads the strong men and it gets support from the fearless Svenja. Take course for the Cape Fear to free Halvar from Sven's castle - but the biggest problem is the Vikings still to come ... On stormy seas, tropical beaches and Valkyries by dangerous icy wastes before they fight their way to a secret location to be due to the hidden treasure of the fabled gods. The terrible Sven does everything it can to get him - and only Vicky can stop him with his clever ideas ...