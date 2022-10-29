Vicky Pattison's 7 Day Slim

Not Available

Just look at the results you can get from Vicky's 7 Day Slim - Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison's gone from mingin to mint! She's dropped 5 dress sizes and 3 stone. Follow this 7-day plan - and YOU can loser up to 5 pounds a week. Devised by a team of fitness experts including team GB long-jumper Chris Kirk, fat-loss expert David Souter and personal trainer Robbie Thompson, you get... FUN ANIMAL MOVES - like the Gorilla and the Sea-Turtle! 10 MINUTE WORKOUTS - just one a day is all you need! 6 LEVELS OF DIFFICULTY - move up the levels to burn more calories!