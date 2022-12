Not Available

Vicky Gene Robinson was consecrated as the world’s first openly gay bishop …wearing a bullet-proof vest. Now retired, the former Bishop of New Hampshire in the Episcopal (Anglican) Church of the U.S. remains a divisive figure. This new documentary follows the Bishop’s visit to Melbourne in 2013. Anchored by a series of interviews with Melbourne radio presenter Dean Beck, his message is clear: that it will take religious people to undo the harm that religious people have done.