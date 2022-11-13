Not Available

A businessman and his wife never have time for their teen sons, so the boys get involved with gambling in illegal casinos, smuggling and hanging out with thugs. In an effort to keep them occupied, they buy them a VCR, which only makes the boys lazier, moodier, more bloodthirsty and more perverted. They start drinking alcohol and visiting hookers, torture and kill a cat and peep in on the maid bathing before raping, murdering her and hiding the body. A new maid is hired, starts having sex with one of the boys and wonders what that foul smell is coming from the well. Will she face the same fate as the first maid?