Victim Of Love

1991

It's a romantic triangle with a lot of heat when a psychologist (JoBeth Williams) falls in love with a widowed professor (Pierce Brosnan) who's having an affair with one of her patients (Virginia Madsen). Williams turns a dangerous page when she uncovers that Brosnan is not only the root of Madsen's emotional turmoil, he also murdered his wife in order to be with Madsen. Better up that day rate.