1991

Victim Of Love

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 1991

Studio

Not Available

It's a romantic triangle with a lot of heat when a psychologist (JoBeth Williams) falls in love with a widowed professor (Pierce Brosnan) who's having an affair with one of her patients (Virginia Madsen). Williams turns a dangerous page when she uncovers that Brosnan is not only the root of Madsen's emotional turmoil, he also murdered his wife in order to be with Madsen. Better up that day rate.

Cast

JoBeth Williams
Virginia MadsenCarla Simmons
Georgia BrownEmma
Murphy CrossRoz
Ruben PlaCarousel Attendant
Pierce BrosnanPaul Tomlinson

Images