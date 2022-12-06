Not Available

Victor Borge: The Great Dane of Comedy"Victor Borge: The Great Dane Of Comedy" is a hilarious look at the comedy and music from the Borge vaults, featuring such classic comedy bits as "Count Fall-off-of", "Play Something On the Piano", "The Mozart Opera" and many more. Hailed as a child prodigy, Victor Borge began his performing career as a concert pianist in the 1920s. For eight decades he was never out of the spotlight. "The Great Dane", as the beloved international humorist and musician was known, was celebrated around world for his unique blend of comedy and music. Don't miss his one-liners, falls, double-takes, his mastery of piano variations and his outrageous stage antics. Victor Borge has been recognized as one of the funniest performers the world has ever known.