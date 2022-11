Not Available

“Rohmer traveled to the island of Jersey to find and film, alone and with a small Paillard 16mm camera, the places that had inspired some of his favorite poems…. […] Victor Hugo’s “Les Contemplations,” a work reread, walked, and filmed by Éric Rohmer, is in fact one of the filmmaker’s most poetic miniatures.” –Antoine de Baecque & Noël Herpe