The famous unknown comedian from Kazan Viktor Kopanitsa has collected the best jokes of his entire career in stand-up. At the beginning, Viktor jokes a little about different cities, makes fun of his status as an eternal opening act comedian and then he talks about the experience with Slava Komissarenko, Nurlan Saburov, Ruslan Belyy and other Russian stand-up stars. Then he tells the most proven jokes about his relationship with his wife, the army and childhood in the 90s.