One of the rising stars of salsa music in the 1990s, Latin musician Victor Manuelle came up alongside Marc Anthony and La India. This live concert captures Manuelle's talent at one of the world's most renowned music venues: Madison Square Garden. Among the hit songs performed are "Cenizas", "Nuestro amor", "Nuestra historia", "Puerto Rico", "He tratado", and "Tengo ganas".