Victor Wooten and Carter Beauford: Making Music

Carter Beauford and Victor Wooten are two of the most electrifying performers around today...are a match made in heaven on this voyage through the making of two studio cuts. Their wildly eclectic music-making and virtuoso abilities are disected and serve as educational tools for all musicians. The video is an amazing glimpse into the minds of two performers of complicated and listenably enjoyable music. An inside look at Victor s Ying-Yang CD sessions, as two great songs are developed and recorded. Plus Vic and Carter isolate their parts for each tune.