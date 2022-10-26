Not Available

Victor Young Perez

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nimar Studios

Victor Perez was a Jewish boxer who became world flyweight champion in 1931 and 1932, but was transported to Auschwitz concentration camp when Paris fell to the Nazi s in 1943. While there he was forced into slave labour and made to participate in violent boxing matches for the amusement of the Nazi guards. Surviving Auschwitz tells Victors astonishing, harrowing, brutal and incredibly moving true story.

Cast

Brahim AsloumVictor Young Perez
Steve SuissaBenjamin Perez
Isabella OrsiniMireille Balin
Patrick BouchiteyLéon Bellières
Davy SardouMaxo
Bruce PayneCommandant Heinrich Schwarz

View Full Cast >

Images