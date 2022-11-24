Not Available

Victoria & Albert - Eine Liebe im Schatten der Macht

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    A&E Television Networks

    The passionate love story that was Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's lengthy marriage. Beginning in 1837, the year of King William IV's death and 18-year-old Victoria's ascension to the throne, the series charts the tumultuous period in 19th Century England where Victoria comes to terms with the enormous duties that lay ahead of her, while also falling deeply in love with her beloved Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. The marriage and birth of their nine children are featured, as is Albert's frustration by the inactivity he experienced in the early years of his role as Prince Consort.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images