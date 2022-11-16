Victoria Line (Driver's eye view)

Not Available

The Victoria Line is London’s busiest underground line. 15 out of the 16 stations provide interchange with other underground lines or Network Rail. The 1967 stock trains were filmed in their last few years of service in 2009. These were the first fully automatic trains in London running on the Victoria line which was opened in stages from Walthamstow in East London. The whole line is seen in virtually real time from the operator’s cab with the aid of additional lighting. This is more than a Driver’s eye view, for we also follow the progress of our southbound train on the track diagrams of the service control centre, we see inside all the stations with their famous tiled murals, the exteriors of many and of course the operator himself.