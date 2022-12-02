Victoria Wood: The Secret List

Not Available

Victoria Wood's Secret List features more than 20 sketches from the comedian's vast array of work. The sketches - chosen by Victoria herself - were discovered on a list in one of her personal notebooks after her untimely death. With a career spanning more than 40 years and crossing every possible genre, Victoria has a back catalogue that's bulging with sublime comedy moments, and Victoria Wood's Secret List promises viewers a unique opportunity to see the very best bits of Victoria's work that she loved the most.