Victoria\'s Secret Fashion Show 2009

    THE VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW returns to New York this year and will feature such Victoria's Secret Supermodels as Marisa Miller, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutze­n Kroes and Miranda Kerr in a holiday infused lingerie runway show, which will also include musical performances, red carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the world's most celebrated fashion show. Three-time Grammy® Award-winning superstars the Black Eyed Peas will be the sole musical guest. The runway show will also feature the $3 million Harlequin Fantasy Bra designed by renowned Italian jeweler Damiani and worn by Supermodel Marisa Miller.

