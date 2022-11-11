Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2011

Not Available

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is an annual fashion show sponsored by Victoria's Secret, a brand of lingerie and sleepwear. Victoria's Secret uses the show to promote and market its goods in high-profile settings. The show features some of the world's leading fashion models, such as current Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio. Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel both missed this year's show due to their pregnancies. The show featured musical performances by Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. 2016