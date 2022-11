Not Available

An out-of-work singer, Victoria Grant (Julie Andrews), meets a just-fired, flamboyant gay man in a diner in 1920's Paris. He convinces her to pretend to be a man who is a female impersonator in order to get a job. The act is a hit in a local nightclub, but things get complicated when a gangster and nightclub owner from Chicago, King Marchan (Michael Nouri) falls in-love with "her." Flimed live on stage on Broadway, 1995