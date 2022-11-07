Victory Over the Sun: A Recreation of the 1913 Performance

Not Available

The 1913 Russian Futurist opera Victory Over the Sun follows several archetypes such as The Fat Man, The Strong Men of the Future, and Nero-and-Caligula-In-One-Person as the sun is defeated in battle and imprisoned in a concrete house. The DVD discusses the process of recreating the partially lost opera for its first performance in nearly 70 years. Director Robert Benedetti narrates the film as a documentary on the recreation process and as a guide to the surreal plot of the opera itself. A stage performance of the opera (translated into English) comprises the bulk of the film.