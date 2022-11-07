Not Available

Victory Over the Sun: A Recreation of the 1913 Performance

    The 1913 Russian Futurist opera Victory Over the Sun follows several archetypes such as The Fat Man, The Strong Men of the Future, and Nero-and-Caligula-In-One-Person as the sun is defeated in battle and imprisoned in a concrete house. The DVD discusses the process of recreating the partially lost opera for its first performance in nearly 70 years. Director Robert Benedetti narrates the film as a documentary on the recreation process and as a guide to the surreal plot of the opera itself. A stage performance of the opera (translated into English) comprises the bulk of the film.

