According to Globocan, the number of cancer cases in 2018 increased to 18.1 million and the number of cancer deaths to 9.6 million. IARC (International Agency for Research in Cancer) estimates that 1 in 5 men and 1 in 6 women will develop the disease throughout their lives. With the steady increase in these numbers, would it be too much to ask: are we dealing with the disease in the best way?