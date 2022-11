Not Available

Vida/Perra is the first feature-length film of Aguirre's "Anticine" and the first monologue in movie history. Aguirre's wife, Esperanza Roy, is the actress of this piece of visual art made as an adaptation of Ángel Vázquez's novel, whose texts are read by Esperanza "as they are." This means, the text have been extracted from the novel without changing their words.