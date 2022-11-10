Vidas Descartáveis

Not Available

It addresses the theme of modern slave labor in Brazil - the last country to abolish slavery - under its various facets (social, economic, political, etc.). The documentary sheds light on the practices of enticement and trafficking in human beings and exposes the precarious working conditions in the countryside and in the city resulting from the migratory dynamics driven by false promises of life improvement. Slave-like work, although illegal, now generates billions of $ 150 billion annually in the world, losing only to that of trafficking in drugs and arms, and is three times more profitable than in the period of legal traffic .