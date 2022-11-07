Video Killed The Video Star

Not Available

The Video Killed The Radio Star DVD will show you the secrets and ideas behind the most original and memorable music videos, at a time when the music video changed the way music was promoted and ultimately sold. By mixing the original videos with the director and artists' stories, we reveal the creative genius, production madness and general excesses from a time when music videos ruled the world. This 3 disc DVD box set features the work of legendary music video directors; Russell Mulcahy, David Mallet and Wayne Isham.