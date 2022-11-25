Video Nasty Blasty! Mixtape

Not Available

In 1983, the British government issued the “Video Nasty” list -- a group of horror and exploitation movies that were banned from home video. Taboo movies like THE EVIL DEAD and THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY were elevated to near urban-legend status, inspiring a generation of British filmmakers to pick up a camera . . . and go nuts. VIDEO NASTY BLASTY! is a splatter-ific mixtape that celebrates this era of DIY anarchy in the UK. Kids who murder for Satan! Donald Pleasance wearing Ray-Bans! Homoerotic demon-slashers!