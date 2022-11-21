Video Surveillance

Not Available

Álvaro and Jaime, two childhood friends in their twenties, share a particularly critical view of the functioning of society in all its dimensions. Spending much of the day as a video club clerk in order to get some financial income and get around the difficulty they feel in entering into the game of professional careers and status - a refusal that is a personal commitment for them - the two main characters they are plotting a suburb diary. While they understand the nonsense of the existence of a videoclub, at a time when the proliferation of the Internet facilitates access to the contents available there, the two main characters engage in a parallel business selling the herb, using the establishment like facade. The process passes without the knowledge of the owner of the video club, an individual at the end of middle age with a total disinterest for cinema.