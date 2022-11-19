Not Available

Snowboarding has a new video project, its called Videograss, and its here to help you ignore the urge to hit that skip button. We put all the parts you were skipping to and from and threw them into one video. Videograss remembers that a snowboard video is made to watch. With watchibility in mind you wont have to sit through painful heli on heli action or all slow-mo video parts. Videograss just lets the snowboarding, music, and lifestyles of those involved tell the story and move the video forward.