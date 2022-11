Not Available

Suburbs of Rome (Italy), Summer of 1993. On top of a wide valley, a group of four kids has built a small shelter in which they spend the afternoons after schooltime. On one of those summer afternoons, the kids take their bikes and go for a journey through the paths of Tolfa and Allumiere. Suddenly, they discover a beautiful medieval farmstead. They don't know it yet, but what they'll find in it will change their lives forever.