Chandru (Sivaji Ganesan) has a sister (Rajam) who is married to a handsome Ravi (Balaji). But her in-laws insist on a diamond necklace, without which she cannot join her husband. So, Chandru steals a diamond necklace with a locket and then his sister joins her husband. He and his mother (Shanthakumari) move to Madras where he finds a job in a company owned by a wealthy man (Ranga Rao). He falls in love with his daughter (Saroja Devi). One day, the necklace falls down and the locket opens, revealing a photograph of a young man. The husband and the others at home want to know who the person is. She says she has never seen him. But suspecting the worst, she is sent back to her parental home.