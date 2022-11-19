Not Available

When the movie opens Devan(Arun Pandiyan) murdering photographer Jeeva(Thalaivasal Vijay) in cold blood in his house. Jeeva strategically positions a video camera to capture the impending murder but Devan never shows his face to it. And when Jeeva shouts out the name of his killer before dying, the audio is lost at that point. While the police search for the killer, Devan zeroes in on Chetta (Saikumar) as his next target. He follows Chetta to Chandigarh but is apprehended by CBI officer Ratnavel(Vijayakanth). But once Ratnavel realises Chetta's true nature, he begins to help Devan, even hiring successful lawyer Chakravarthy(Karthik) to fight for him. The flashback shows that Devan's sister (Kausalya) was killed by Chetta, Devan wants to avenge the death of his sister. In the climax, villain is killed.