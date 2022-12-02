Vienna New Year's Concert 2018

Not Available

For the New Year’s Concert 2018 world-renowned conductor Riccardo Muti returns to conduct the New Year’s Concert for the fifth time. He has conducted the Vienna Philharmonic for over 500 concerts, has a very close connection to the orchestra and is one of the most engaged New Year’s Concert conductors. Italian conductor Muti holds two music directorships: the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini. A prolific recording artist, Muti has received dozens of honors, titles, awards and prizes throughout his career.