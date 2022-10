Not Available

As in every terror tale, Andy have the ability to see things that other can´t, entities, things that are about to happened, and even predict death. This gift, what he call it a curse, increases while visiting Hugo´s old house for vacations. Doña Chelo´s house it´s the hot spot off a story of fear, between a mysterious maid and the ghost that clame vengeance, it will take as to a series of scary jumps and a disturbing finale.