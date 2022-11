Not Available

Vietnam: A Television History (1983) is a 13-part American documentary television mini-series about the Vietnam War (1955-1975) from the perspective of the United States. It was produced for public television by WGBH-TV in Boston and was originally broadcast on PBS between October 4 and December 20, 1983. Eleven of the 13 episodes were rebroadcast (2 and 13 were dropped) as part of the series American Experience from October 13 to December 9, 1997.