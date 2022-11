Not Available

This documentary uses front line footage and archive combat film to detail the many and varied aerial craft deployed by the USAF, US Navy and Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Included are T-28 Trojans, A-1 Skyraiders, B-57 Canberras, B-62 Invaders, F-4 Phantoms, F-5A Freedom Fighters, F-100 Super Sabres, B-52 Stratofortresses, F-105 Thunderchiefs, F-8 Crusaders, A-6 Intruders, A-4 Skyhawks and A-7 Corsairs.