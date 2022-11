Not Available

A priest (Robert Ginty) learns that he fathered a child during his tour of duty in Vietnam and that the mother and child has relocated to Houston, Texas in the Little Saigon quarters. Searching for them, he also finds massive prejudice against the Vietnamese people, particularly among the fishing community in which they are trying to work. Setting out to right the wrongs, the priest tends to use more fisticuffs than friendly, priestly persuasion.