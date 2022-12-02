Vietnam Veteran

Not Available

Though the Vietnam war has come to an end, we are still faced with the conditions that made the war possible. A black veteran returns to the United States, to find that the 'freedom' which he defended overseas does not apply for him at home. After a three-year search for steady employment, the veteran is pushed to taking the law in his own hands. When he attempts to steal car, the police are immediately at the scene, and the former was hero is killed instantly in the streets of America. –L. M. H.