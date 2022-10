Not Available

"The film alternates from recording in time-lapse (one frame every ten seconds) to running through the camera at 24 f.p.s. (regular speed). The film was made in a continuous heavy rainstorm, and the front element of the Angenieux lens accumulated drops of rain on its surface until the view became obscured. The bursts of film at normal speed occur just after the lens had been wiped dry to reveal the trees, marsh grass, and watersedge in clear sharp focus beyond" William Raban