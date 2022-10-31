Not Available

Griffith once noticed: "What the modern movie lacks is the beauty of moving wind in the trees." As third part of the series of filmworks Monument to Another Man’s Fatherland, View from the Acropolis explores the site where the Pergamon Altar was taken from in the late 19th century. Today a Berlin highlight, the altar was originally built around 200 BC in Anatolia (present day Turkey). In the landscape, different cultures, present and past are interwoven, connected by their presence, the wind and the changing light.