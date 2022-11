Not Available

A film made between 1991 and 1993 as part of a (UK) Arts Council/Channel 4 series of commissions collectively entitled 'Eleventh Hour'. The film was not popular with those who commissioned it and was never broadcast, although it was shown in its original format, 16mm print, at a number of festivals. The film is a kind of personal reflection, in three linked sections, on cities and time, and on seeing, recording and the film medium. It is 18' 51" long, with sound (mono)