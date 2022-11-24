Not Available

Original work from director Irie Yu of Memoirs of a Murder and the "8000 MILES: SR Saitama's Rapper" series. Set in a provincial city, the story depicts men who are trapped in a vicious downward spiral. Eldest son Ichiro (Omori Nao) absconded as a youth. Second son Jiro (Suzuki Kosuke) is a city councilman. Youngest son Saburo (Kiritani Kenta) manages a call girl service. The death of their father brings together three brothers who have pursued different paths in life, and the situation deteriorates as their inescapable fates intertwine once again.