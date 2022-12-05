Vigilante: The Crossing

Not Available

Dexter Gooding (Kirk Brown), an ex-convict, deported from the US returns to his homeland to find his beloved community Bakers Village engulfed in crime. The police are out-gunned and out-numbered. Rape, murder and robbery plague his once beautiful paradise. Armed with guilt of past crimes and a genuine passion for his birthplace, Dexter takes on the mission of Vigilante. In true Robin Hood style, Dexter mercilessly seeks to eradicate Bakers Village of all criminals. Its on this very ruthless path, he meets Amy (Malissa Alana), a white Barbadian woman, who is on a similar mission and their worlds collide. Black and white, rich and poor, upper and lower class, and as the their paths cross...the historical cap of racial, class and social prejudice, violently erupts and suddenly threatens the mission. Love, hate, passion, guilt and prejudice all meet head on and Dexter and his beloved Bakers Village are now at a Crossroad.