An un-named man (Bala Krishna) lives with his wife (Laya), daughter and in-laws. He does not have a name nor does he know who he is. He cannot remember anything that has happened 7 years before. However, he realizes that he possesses special combat skills whenever he comes across evil elements. When he forces his wife to tell the truth, she reveals that he was found in river in a mutilated state and he was taken care of by her. As the man goes to Hyderabad searching for his identity, a few incidents lead to the answer. He discovers that he is none other than the most respected and committed Indian Army Officer, Vijayendra Varma. The rest of the story is about how he retraces his past and saves the nation from Pakistani Jihadis.