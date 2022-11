Not Available

Vikram (Tamil: விக்ரம்) is a 1986 Tamil-language Indian feature film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Hassan, Ambika, Dimple Kapadia, Lizy, Sathyaraj, Charuhasan, Janagaraj and Amjad Khan. Vikram is the first Tamil film which crossed the budget of 1 crore. Kamal had lip locks with all the three heroines, Ambika, Dimple Kapdaia and Lizy. The film resembled high tech James Bond movies.