The air has been sweaty forweeks in the conference center of Baguio City (Philippines) where the new chess world champion will be determined in the broiling summer of 1978. Viktor Kortchnoi (47) and Anatoly Karpov (27) are facing each other in a match that will decide who is going to take the title home. Karpov back to Russia and Kortschnoi, well, that ́s a controversial matter...