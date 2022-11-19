Viktor and Rolf: Because We're Worth It!

Not Available

At the end of the 90s, Viktor & Rolf broke into the international fashion world as innovative designers with their theatrical catwalk shows and avant-garde creations. Now they are ready to conquer the world with their own fashion house, their perfume 'flowerbomb', a matching catwalk collection, and new lines of glasses and shoes. The film Viktor & Rolf: "Because we're worth it!" takes the viewer up close and personal with the Dutch fashion duo at this turning point in their career. Over the period of one year, documentary filmmaker Femke Wolting follows Viktor & Rolf every step of the way as they take on a new course.