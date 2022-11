Not Available

Live action kiddie entertainment about two tribes of trolls fighting for control of a Magic Ring. The good witch Tikla meanwhile holds on to the Ring. Viktoria, an underground Troll child, is forbidden to visit the above-ground Trolls, but does so anyway. She meets Viktor and together they go through an array of dangers before they chance into Tikla's den. She gives them the Magic Ring so that they can mediate a truce between the tribes.