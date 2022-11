Not Available

An entertainer of many talents: Viktor Gernot, known is comedian, singer and actor ("SOKO Donau", "MA 2412", "Kommissar Rex", "The wacky world of Ute Bock") from Oliver Baier TV-rate series "What's new?". His duo programs with Michael Niavarani are legendary ("Gefühlsecht - an evening among friends", 2007;) "Two paragons', 2010). His solo "Grätznfest" is social satire and social evening of anecdotes, parodies, jokes and a few g' healthy ears in all directions.