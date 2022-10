Not Available

Vil Ambu is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language thriller film ,presented by Suseenthiran written and directed by Ramesh Subramaniam. The film features Sri, Harish Kalyan, Samskruthy Shenoy, Srushti Dange and Chandini Tamilarasan in the leading roles, while Harish Uthaman plays a pivotal supporting role. The film, featuring music by Navin, will be a late 2015 release.